July 22 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc :

* Campus Insiders and ACC Digital Network to provide national daily news and college highlights on Twitter

* Twitter announces partnership with campus insiders to livestream college games

* Over 300 live college events from Mountain West Conference, Patriot League and West Coast Conference, included as part of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)