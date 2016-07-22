BRIEF-Tullett on track to close ICAP deal in 2016 after U.S. approval

July 22 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Statement re transaction with ICAP

* Early termination has been granted of waiting period under United States Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act

* Grant of early termination means that US merger control condition to completion of transaction has been satisfied

* Announcement of July 18 by Competition Commission of Singapore that transaction has been cleared unconditionally

* Remains confident that transaction is on track to close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: