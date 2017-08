July 22 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and its partner Exelixis receive positive CHMP opinion for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in adults

* Cabometyx (cabozantinib) significantly improved overall survival across all evaluated patient subgroups

* Recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission with a decision expected two months post CHMP opinion