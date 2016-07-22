FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deere & Co announces factory workforce adjustments
July 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deere & Co announces factory workforce adjustments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Deere & Co :

* Factory's workforce currently includes approximately 1050 production employees.

* Deere said it expects sales of agricultural equipment to decrease for 2016 fiscal year

* About 120 production employees at john Deere harvester works in East Moline, Illinois will be placed on indefinite layoff

* Deere announces factory workforce adjustments

* Deere & Co says has informed approximately 120 production employees at john deere harvester works in east moline, Illinois that they will be placed on indefinite layoff

* Company continues to adjust size of its production workforce to market demand for products manufactured at each of its factories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
