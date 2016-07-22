BRIEF-Deere & Co announces factory workforce adjustments

July 22 (Reuters) - Deere & Co :

* Factory's workforce currently includes approximately 1050 production employees.

* Deere said it expects sales of agricultural equipment to decrease for 2016 fiscal year

* About 120 production employees at john Deere harvester works in East Moline, Illinois will be placed on indefinite layoff

* Company continues to adjust size of its production workforce to market demand for products manufactured at each of its factories