July 22 (Reuters) -

* Alibaba Group Holding bringing its cloud service to Japan, where Co aims to reach annual sales of 100 bln yen ($944 mln) in two years - Nikkei

* Alibaba has formed a joint venture with Softbank Group to expand its cloud business to Japan - Nikkei

* Alibaba JV in Japan plans to establish several secure, earthquake-resilient data centers in Tokyo, parts of country to build its Japanese cloud - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29YWtx0) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )