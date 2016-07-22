BRIEF-Global Brass and Copper Holdings enters into credit agreement

July 22 (Reuters) - Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc :

* On July 18, 2016, Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Also on July 18, 2016, the company entered into another credit agreement

* Another credit agreement having term loan B facility provides for borrowings in the amount of $320.0 million

* ABL facility that provides for borrowings of up to the lesser of $200.0 million or the borrowing base

* May request an increase in the maximum commitments, at option and under certain circumstances, of up to $200 million

* ABL facility will mature and the commitments thereunder will terminate on july 19, 2021