a year ago
BRIEF-Ship Finance International agrees to amend terms with Deep Sea Supply PLC
July 22, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ship Finance International agrees to amend terms with Deep Sea Supply PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd :

* DESS and BTG have now agreed that dess will acquire remaining shares in DESS BTG, with settlement in shares, warrants and some cash

* As part of overall transaction, ship finance has agreed to reduce charter rates until may 2018

* Deep Sea Supply to amend financing terms, defer up to $68 million of scheduled debt amortization until march 31, 2018

* Ship Finance International Ltd Says agreed to amend terms of long-term chartering agreements with an affiliate of Deep Sea Supply PLC

* Following acquisition, dess will be our charter guarantor going forward

* Dess will amend financing terms to extend maturity of three loan facilities which were originally due later this year

* To reduce charter rates in exchange for extending charter period by 3 years and introducing a 50/50 profit share on charter revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

