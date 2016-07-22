FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Immunicum submits IND application to FDA
July 22, 2016 / 1:32 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunicum submits IND application to FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S

* The application is requesting approval to treat kidney cancer patients in the U.S. with Immunicum's lead cancer immune primer, INTUVAX, in its ongoing MERECA (MEtastatic REnal cell CArcinoma) phase II-trial

* As previously reported, results from Immunicum's completed phase I/II-trial for treatment of kidney cancer have been promising

* Approval from the FDA is expected within 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
