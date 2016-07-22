FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines Group says sees FY ASM's about 242.3 bln
July 22, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines Group says sees FY ASM's about 242.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc :

* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 4 percent to 6 percent in 2016

* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2 percent versus. 2015

* Full year domestic capacity is expected to be up approximately 2 percent year-over-year

* Expects to pay an average of between $1.45 and $1.50 per gallon of mainline jet fuel in the third quarter

* Sees FY available seat miles about 242.3 billion Source text - bit.ly/2agC8aa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

