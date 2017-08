July 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Commerce Holdings :

* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income increased $913 thousand sequentially

* Qtrly net interest income $9.2 million versus $8.6 million

* Net income available to common shareholders for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: