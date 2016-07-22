FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool expects restructuring charges of about $200 mln for fiscal 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corp - Anticipate restructuring charges of approximately $200 million for fiscal year 2016

* Whirlpool Corp - On july 20, u.s. Department of commerce issued affirmative preliminary determination in ongoing antidumping investigation

* Whirlpool Corp - Preliminary determination will be followed by several other steps leading to final decision from doc and itc, which co expects in jan 2017 Source text: bit.ly/29ZbfIc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

