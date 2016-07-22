BRIEF-Whirlpool expects restructuring charges of about $200 mln for fiscal 2016

July 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corp - Anticipate restructuring charges of approximately $200 million for fiscal year 2016

* Whirlpool Corp - On july 20, u.s. Department of commerce issued affirmative preliminary determination in ongoing antidumping investigation

* Whirlpool Corp - Preliminary determination will be followed by several other steps leading to final decision from doc and itc, which co expects in jan 2017