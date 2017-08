BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel H1 rental income rises to 28.9 million euros

July 22 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Consolidated turnover rose from 32.3 million euros ($35.44 million) for H1 2015 to 36.6 million euros for H1 2016

* Group's property assets at June 30 stood at 977.4 million euros

* H1 rental income 28.9 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 5.7 million euros versus 7 million euros year ago

* Operating income on ordinary activities stood at 10.8 million euros for H1 2016

* Current cash flow rose sharply to 20.8 million euros against 13.6 million euros for H1 2015

* EPRA triple net asset value per share stood at 57.4 euros at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)