July 22 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 205,334 shares were tendered to exchange offer on Fonciere des Murs shares initiated by Fonciere des Regions

* Fonciere des Regions now holds 36,982,437 Fonciere des Murs shares representing as many as voting rights, i.e. 49.91 pct of the share capital and voting rights