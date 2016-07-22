BRIEF-CDTi anticipates reverse split to be effective on July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - Clean Diesel Technologies Inc says:

* CDTi announces effective date of reverse stock split

* Says to effect reverse split at company's annual meeting of stockholders held on May 25, 2016

* Reverse split will reduce number of outstanding shares of CDTi common stock from about 19.6 million shares to about 3.9 million shares

* Will not issue any fractional shares resulting from reverse split

* Says CDTi anticipates reverse split to be effective after close of trading on NASDAQ on Friday, July 22, 2016