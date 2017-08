July 22 (Reuters) - Waterstone Financial Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses

$10.2 million versus $9.3 million

* Says total loans increased $35.4 million, or 3.2%, to $1.13 billion at june 30, 2016 compared to $1.09 billion at june 30, 2015