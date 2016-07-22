FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Peoples Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.62
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peoples Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Peoples Financial Services Corp

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Q2 core earnings per share $0.62

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $27.9 million versus $26.8 million

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Peoples Financial Services Corp says tangible book value per share improved $0.89 to $25.18 at june 30, 2016 from $24.29 at december 31, 2015 Source - bit.ly/2a67AXg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

