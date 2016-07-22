FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeon Co Ltd to triple specialty shops in Malaysia- Nikkei
July 22, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeon Co Ltd to triple specialty shops in Malaysia- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) -

* Aeon co ltd. Says to dramatically expand specialty store operations in Malaysia - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd will also consider opening Malaysian branches of Japanese group companies' pet shops, sporting goods stores and gyms - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd now wants to triple malaysian specialty shops to 150 or more in the next three years- Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd is looking to open drugstore next month at group shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur under new tie-up with Qualitas Medical Group - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/29U6t99) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

