BRIEF-Lucas Energy anticipates by end of Q2, it will close its pending acquisition of assets from various sellers

July 22 (Reuters) - Lucas Energy Inc

* Says anticipates that by end of its q2 of fiscal 2017, it will close its pending acquisition of assets from various sellers

* Operating under going concern since December 31, 2014, which corresponded with collapse in crude oil prices that began in June 2014

* Lucas energy discloses auditor's going concern opinion on 2016 financials and receipt of notice from nyse market

* Says in consideration for acquisition of assets, company will issue approximately 13 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )