BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas announces restart of Nisku l2l pool

July 22 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc. Announces restart of Nisku l2l pool

* Continues to be "financially well-positioned, with existing positive working capital and no debt"

* Ironhorse oil & gas says pool has been shut in since January 2016 due to uneconomic conditions and in order to preserve value of Ironhorse's reserves

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc says operator has advised production from pool was restarted without incident

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level

* Anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level