a year ago
BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas announces restart of Nisku l2l pool
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas announces restart of Nisku l2l pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc. Announces restart of Nisku l2l pool

* Continues to be "financially well-positioned, with existing positive working capital and no debt"

* Ironhorse oil & gas says pool has been shut in since January 2016 due to uneconomic conditions and in order to preserve value of Ironhorse's reserves

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc says operator has advised production from pool was restarted without incident

* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level

* Anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
