July 22 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* Richard Schottenfeld Reports 5.4 Pct Stake In Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc As Of July 12 - SEC filing

* Acquired shares of Neptune Technologies common stock believing that such shares of common stock were undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)