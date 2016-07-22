BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores unit entered into amendment to its credit agreement

July 22 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc :

* Smart & Final Stores Inc says on july 19, 2016, its unit Smart & Final Stores Llc, entered into a second amendment to its revolving credit agreement

* Pursuant to amendment, borrower increased aggregate revolving facility commitments under agreement from $150.0 million to $200.0 million

* Says Amendment Also Extended Maturity Of Revolving Facility From November 15, 2017 To Earliest Of July 19, 2021