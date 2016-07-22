FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Halcon Resources postpones reporting Q2 earnings to no later than Aug 9
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halcon Resources postpones reporting Q2 earnings to no later than Aug 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp :

* Provided an update on its restructuring plans as well as an update on its Q2 earnings timing

* Says postponed reporting its Q2 earnings and filing its form 10-Q to a date no later than August 9, 2016

* Solicitation led to obtaining necessary threshold consent levels from affected stakeholders required to consummate chapter 11 filing

* On july 20, 2016, Halcón completed a 30-day solicitation seeking support for restructuring plan from affected stakeholders

* On july 20, 2016, Halcón completed a 30-day solicitation seeking support for restructuring plan from affected stakeholders

* Reached deal with certain holders of 8.625%, 12.0% 2nd lien notes due 2020 and 2022 regarding certain amendments to 2l note indentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.