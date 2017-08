July 25 (Reuters) - Medicinova :

* Receives notice of allowance for new patent covering MN-001 and MN-002 for treatment of Fibrosis

* Says once issued, patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than June 2035

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)