July 25 (Reuters) - Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc :

* HY ended June 30, 2016 net interest income of 417.9 million naira versus 414.2 million naira yeaer ago

* HY profit before tax of 46.9 million naira versus 57.8 million naira year ago

* Says no dividend was proposed for the peroid (2015-nil)