a year ago
July 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WISeKey intends to merge with OpenLimit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* WISeKey intend to merge with OpenLimit to further expand its cybersecurity and IoT platform and access to German and EU IoT market

* Based on WISeKey's closing price of 6.69 Swiss francs (6.17 euros) per class B share on July 22, 2016, exchange offer ratio range values openlimit between eur 0.50 to eur 0.90 cents per OpenLimit share

* Parties have agreed to progress all required work leading to singing of a definitive merger agreement for a statutory merger transaction under Swiss law until end of August 2016

* WISeKey has agreed to provide interim financing to OpenLimit of up to 4.99 million euros ($5.48 million), in form of an equity-linked financing facility, structured in two tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

