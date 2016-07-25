FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sartorius lifts sales, EBITDA margin guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG

* Says group sales revenue for full year is now projected to increase by about 15% to 18% in constant currencies

* Says group's underlying ebitda margin is now expected to increase to about 25.0% compared with year-earlier figure of 23.6% (previous guidance: around +1 percentage point)

* Says H1 adj net profit for group rose sharply by 30.4% from 47.8 million euros to 62.4 million euros

* Says in first half of 2016, sartorius increased its sales revenue by 18.7% (reported: 16.8%) in constant currencies from 535.3 million euros to 625.4

* Says underlying EBITDA rose in first half by 26.6% to 153.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

