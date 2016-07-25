FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires nursing home in Germany
July 25, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires nursing home in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Recently signed new commitments for 25 million euros ($27.44 million) in healthcare real estate, the segment that ranks first in its portfolio

* On July 22, the Cofinimmo group acquired the Seniorenresidenz Calau, a nursing home in Germany, located in Calau, in the Brandenburg region

* A 'double net' lease contract was signed for a fixed period of 25 years, with a five-year extension option

* The investment value stands at 9.1 million euros and the gross initial rental yield at 6.14 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ajRc40 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

