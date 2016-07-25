BRIEF-Cloetta enters into new loan agreement

July 25 (Reuters) - Cloetta Ab

* Cloetta enters into new loan agreement and intends to redeem bonds

* Says has entered into a new term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of four banks, amounting in total to the equivalent of SEK 3,700 million which will be partially used to refinance its existing bank financing

* In the third quarter of 2016 Cloetta is expected to recognize one-off expenses in net financial items of approximately SEK 60m relating to the termination of the old credit facilities, the establishment of the Facilities Agreement and the redemption of the Senior Secured Notes

* The Facilities Agreement, along with the redemption of the Senior Secured Notes, is expected, excluding one-off expenses, to reduce the group's net financial items by approximately SEK 140 million over a five year period, whereof SEK 50 million in 2017

* The new financing package includes a bridge loan of SEK 1,000 million which Cloetta intends to use to redeem its Senior Secured Notes issued in September 2013

* The Facilities Agreement comprises of a term loan of EUR 175 million, a revolving credit facility of EUR 120 million and a bridge loan of SEK 1,000 million

* The term loan has a tenor of three years, with the possibility of an extension of up to two years (subject to lender approval). The revolving facility has a tenor of five years, and the bridge loan has a tenor of one year with the possibility of an extension for a further year at the discretion of Cloetta

* The new Facilities Agreement is unsecured and accordingly the remaining security afforded to the holders of the Senior Secured Notes will be released in connection with the refinancing of its existing bank financing