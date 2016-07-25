FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson CEO Vestberg steps down
#Communications Equipment
July 25, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ericsson CEO Vestberg steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson's Vestberg steps down - search for new CEO initiated

* Hans Vestberg steps down as President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Ericsson with immediate effect

* Ericsson says Jan Frykhammar takes on role as CEO until search is successfully completed

* Says Carl Cellander is appointed acting CFO

* Says the search process will comprise both internal and external candidates

* Vestberg will be available to support the Board and management during his term of notice of six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

