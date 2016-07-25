BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group to buy Donna Karan International from LVMH

July 25 (Reuters) - G-iii Apparel Group Ltd :

* To acquire donna Karan International from LVMH

* G-Iii will acquire donna karan international in a transaction with an enterprise value of $650 million

* Does not plan to update its financial guidance to reflect effect of acquisition until it has closed

* Plans to fund deal through new indebtedness, $75 million of newly issued stock to lvmh, and a $75 million 6.5 year seller note

* Expects acquisition to be dilutive in fiscal year ending january 31, 2018, and accretive thereafter

* Barclays is acting as exclusive financial advisor to G-III