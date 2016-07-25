BRIEF-Ovostar Union H1 egg production increased by 16 pct YoY

July 25 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* H1 egg production increased by 16 pct year on year to 670 million eggs

* Says as at 30 June 2016 company's total flock has increased by 21 pct year on year to 7.2 million hens

* H1 shell eggs sales volume increased by 12% to 474 million eggs

* Average egg selling price during six months of 2016 increased by 6 pct to 1.27 uah/egg

* In 1st half of 2016 volume of eggs exported increased 48% year on year