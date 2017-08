July 25 (Reuters) - REC Silicon :

* Kagra Gruppen AS, a company controlled by Jens Ulltveit-Moe, REC Silicon's chairman, on Friday bought 5 million shares in REC Silicon at NOK 1.5854 per share.

* After the transaction Jens Ulltveit-Moe and associated companies have a total holding of 627.701.902 shares (including 53.861.032 shares on forward contracts) - equivalent to 24.68 percent - in the firm.