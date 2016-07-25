FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Binckbank H1 total income from operating activities down at 72.2 mln euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Binckbank H1 total income from operating activities down at 72.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Binckbank on track with its new strategy second quarter result in line with expectations

* H1 total income from operating activities 72.2 million euros versus 89.6 million euros year ago

* Ended first six months of 2016 with adjusted net profit of 16.2 million euros ($17.78 million)

* Interim dividend is set at 0.04 euro per share

* Capital ratio of 36.3 pct

* On 15 July 2016 Binckbank acquired a portfolio of dutch residential mortgages worth 340 million euros of Obvion Source text: bit.ly/2aaVJXg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.