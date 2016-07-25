BRIEF-Cranswick Q1 revenue up 11 pct, sells Sandwich Factory to Greencore

July 25 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc

* Group has made a positive start to current financial year

* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2016 was 11% ahead of same period last year, driven by strong volume growth

* Board is confident in both prospects for current financial year and continued long term success and development of business

* Announces sale of group's sandwich business, Sandwich Factory Holdings, to Greencore for £15 million

