a year ago
BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira
July 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd

* Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited

* Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction

* Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira

* Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

