(Refiles the brief to add "pct" in headline.)

July 25 (Reuters) - Medcom Tech SA :

* Santi 1990 reaches 14.8 percent stake in Medcom Tech

* Alejandro Roca de Vinals decreases its stake in the company to 6.1 percent Source text: bit.ly/2a3LWjZ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)