July 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software H1 sales up at 87.83 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mensch Und Maschine Software SE :

* Half year sales climbed to 87.83 million euros ($96.31 million)(PY: 81.42 mln euros / +7.9 pct), with M+M Software contributing 23.11 million euros(PY: 20.61 mln euros/ +12 pct)

* H1 operating profit EBITDA grew to a disproportionate 8.33 million euros (PY: 6.42 mln euros/ +30 pct)

* There is a wider tolerance regarding target of doubling full year net profit after minority shares to nearly 8 million euros (PY: 3.87 mln euros) and EPS to approx. 48 cents (PY: 24)

* Depending on final target achievement plans to pay out 30-35 cents dividend (PY: 25).

* H1 net profit after minority shares jumped by 74 pct to 3.58 million euros(py: 2.06 mln euros)

* Believes 2016 EBITDA target of about 16 million euros(PY: 12.8 million euros) comfortably underlined by Q1 business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

