BRIEF-Air Market and unit sign LoI and term sheet with foreign partner

July 25 (Reuters) - Air Market SA :

* Air Market and its unit Zlote Wyprzedaze SA sign letter of intent (LoI) and term sheet with a foreign partner operating in e-commerce sector

* LoI and term sheet signed with partner concern cooperation and confirm partner's plan to sign investment agreement and start due diligence

* Under LoI and term sheet partner to gain controlling stake in Zlote Wyprzedaze via a capital increase

* Under Under LoI the exclusivity period was set until Oct. 31, 2016