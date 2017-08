July 25 (Reuters) - Home Group Inc

* Sees IPO Of 8.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay about $115.8 million of principal amount of indebtedness under the second lien facility Source:(bit.ly/2aFkFUZ) Further company coverage: