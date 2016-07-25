FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lincoln Electric says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.83/ share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.83/ share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.83 per share

* Q2 earnings $0.45 per share

* Q2 shr view $0.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $592.4 million vs I/B/E/S view $589.1 million

* Says during July 2016, company committed to pricing on private placement debt in aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million

* Says debt will have maturities ranging from 12 to 25 years and a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.1 percent

* Qtrly sales declined 10.9 percent primarily due to lower volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.