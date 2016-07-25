BRIEF-Eagle Materials to offer $300 mln of senior notes

July 25 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc :

* Eagle Materials announces commencement of public offering of $300 million of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay about $295 million of borrowings under revolving credit facility and to pay certain fees relating to such repayment

* Registered public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026