FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Skullcandy says Mill Road Capital delivered unsolicited proposal to buy company
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skullcandy says Mill Road Capital delivered unsolicited proposal to buy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Skullcandy Inc:

* Skullcandy announces end of go-shop period and the receipt of an acquisition proposal

* Mill Road Capital Management LLC delivered unsolicited proposal to Skullcandy offering to buy Skullcandy for $6.05 per share in cash

* Mill Road entered into a confidentiality agreement with Skullcandy.

* During go-shop period, Skullcandy's representatives engaged in an active solicitation of 98 third parties

* Active solicitation during go-shop period resulted in six additional parties entering into confidentiality agreements with Skullcandy

* Co to negotiate with Mill Road to determine whether negotiations will lead to a superior proposal

* Board has not changed its recommendation that Skullcandy stockholders tender their shares pursuant to transaction with Incipio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.