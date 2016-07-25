FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger and Golar LNG form joint venture
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger and Golar LNG form joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Golar LNG and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture

* Joint venture is created to rapidly develop low cost gas reserves to LNG

* "The combination of Schlumberger reservoir knowledge, wellbore technologies and production management capabilities, with Golar's low cost FLNG (Floating LNG) solution, will offer gas resource owners a faster and lower cost development thereby increasing the net present value of the resources"

* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of the joint venture

* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment commitment to cover the estimated equity needed to develop the first project

* After reviewing the current market opportunities where 40% of the world's gas reserves can be classified as stranded, both parties are excited at the future prospects of OneLNG and are confident that it would conclude 5 projects within the next 5 years (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.