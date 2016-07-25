BRIEF-Schlumberger and Golar LNG form joint venture

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Golar LNG and Schlumberger form OneLNG joint venture

* Joint venture is created to rapidly develop low cost gas reserves to LNG

* "The combination of Schlumberger reservoir knowledge, wellbore technologies and production management capabilities, with Golar's low cost FLNG (Floating LNG) solution, will offer gas resource owners a faster and lower cost development thereby increasing the net present value of the resources"

* Golar and Schlumberger have 51/49 ownership of the joint venture

* Golar and Schlumberger have agreed an initial investment commitment to cover the estimated equity needed to develop the first project

* After reviewing the current market opportunities where 40% of the world's gas reserves can be classified as stranded, both parties are excited at the future prospects of OneLNG and are confident that it would conclude 5 projects within the next 5 years (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)