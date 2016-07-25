FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle announces additional investment in Belo Sun
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle announces additional investment in Belo Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Announces additional investment in Belo Sun

* Says will pay Cdn.$0.85 per subject share, for total consideration of Cdn.$12.7 million

* To purchase 14.9 million common shares of Belo Sun pursuant to Belo Sun's previously announced underwritten public offering of 77.3 million common shares

* On closing of offering, co will own about 19.2 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of Belo Sun on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

