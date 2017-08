July 25 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc

* Entered into an agreement as of July 24, 2016 to receive $5.0 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering.

* Offering includes 6.2 million shares of company, 66-month warrants to purchase 1.5 million shares of common stock for $1.00 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: