FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Royale Energy Inc :

* Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp

* Deal for $41.5 mln

* Will retain Royale Energy name with Matrix becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Royale

* Matrix will continue to operate from its current Santa Barbara, CA office

* Royale will issue one share of common stock for each share of common stock outstanding at time of execution of definitive documents

* Board of combined company will be comprised of four members from current Royale board and four members to be appointed by Matrix

* Royale will assume all of Matrix's $12.5 mln of secured term debt, and issue 2 mln shares of convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.