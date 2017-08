July 25 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings announces commencement of senior notes offering

* Intends to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of $1,500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use proceeds to fund previously announced cash tender offer for its 7.375% senior notes due 2022 and for related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: