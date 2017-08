July 25 (Reuters) - Tobira Therapeutics Inc :

* Says no difference seen in primary endpoint, improvement of NAFLD activity score

* Tobira Therapeutics announces clinically and statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis from phase 2b CENTAUR NASH trial at one year

* Says plans to initiate phase 3 study in 2017 based on Cenicriviroc meeting potentially registrational NASH fibrosis endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: