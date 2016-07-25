FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces commencement of exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc :

* Exchange offer for up to $180.0 million aggregate principal amount of its new senior pik toggle notes due 2021

* W&T Offshore announces commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation

* Commencement of an exchange offer and consent solicitation to eligible holders of its outstanding 8.500% senior notes due 2019

* Exchange offer for up to 62.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, of company

* Exchange offer for upto $202.5 million aggregate principal amount of its new senior second lien pik toggle notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

