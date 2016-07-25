BRIEF-Phillips 66 says acquires incremental interest in Explorer Pipeline

July 25 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP
* Announces acquisition of incremental interest in Explorer Pipeline
* To acquire an additional 2.5 percent equity interest in Explorer Pipeline Company
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Acquisition is expected to be funded with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility
* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of company
* Acquisition will result in partnership having a total ownership interest of approximately 22 percent
* Terms of agreement are not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: